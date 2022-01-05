APY, which is administered by PFRDA, can be subscribed by any Indian citizen in the age group of 18-40 years having a bank account. It provides a minimum guaranteed pension ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 on attaining 60 years of age. Secondly, the amount of pension is guaranteed for a lifetime to the spouse on the death of the subscriber and lastly, in the event of death of both the subscriber and the spouse, the entire pension corpus is paid to the nominee.

