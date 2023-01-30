Atal Pension Yojana subscribers count cross 5-crore mark: PFRDA2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:50 PM IST
- Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was launched with the objective to provide old age income security to all citizens of India, particularly to the people working in the unorganised sectors
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has recently crossed the landmark of 5 crore enrolments. The scheme has done very well in the calendar year 2022 by enrolling more than 1.25 crore new subscribers in comparison to 92 lakh new subscriber’s enrolment in the calendar year 2021.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×