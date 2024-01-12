Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra today, December 12, Friday. Built at a cost of about ₹17,840 crore, Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10 interesting things to know about Atal Setu 1) The prime minister’s vision is to improve the ‘ease of mobility’ of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. In line with this vision, Mumbai Transharbour Link (MTHL), now named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ has been built.

2) The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by the prime minister in December 2016. It is a 21.8-km long six-lane bridge having 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km on the land. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. It will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

4) A passenger car will be charged ₹250 as a one-way toll, while charges for return journeys as well as for daily and frequent travelers will be different, the official said.

5) The cabinet proposal mentioned that the distance between Panvel in Raigad district to Sewri in south-central Mumbai will be reduced by 15 kilometers, while travel time will come down from around two hours to 15 to 20 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) The lights used in Atal Setu do not disturb the aquatic environment and its construction involved several technologies that were used for the first time in India, a senior official said, adding that it is being described as an "engineering marvel" by experts.

7) The metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, Sanjay Mukherjee, on Thursday underlined the features of the country's newest engineering marvel ‘Atal Setu’ saying that the steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

8) “This bridge is equipped with the latest technology and several new-age features, including orthotropic steel decks that help in giving huge spans. River circulation rings have also been used to minimize sound and vibrations to safeguard marine life. The lights used in this bridge also won't impede or disturb the aquatic environment around it," the official told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) "One of the most important features of this bridge is its environmental sustainability. The Bombay Natural History Society, an organization that works for the environment, has also given a certificate of appreciation to this landmark," the MMRDA official added.

10) He also said the most advanced traffic management system has been installed on this bridge which can detect fog, low visibility, and vehicles running beyond the stipulated speed limits, among other things.

(With inputs from agencies)

