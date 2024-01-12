 Atal Setu news: You will not be allowed on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, if you are on… | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 09:55:07
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,596.40 6.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.20 0.22%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 465.10 3.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.00 -0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 814.35 -0.18%
Business News/ News / India/  Atal Setu news: You will not be allowed on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, if you are on…
Back Back

Atal Setu news: You will not be allowed on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, if you are on…

 Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Setu, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which is the longest bridge in India and the longest sea bridge in the country.

An aerial view of Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road) which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12 (HT)Premium
An aerial view of Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road) which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12 (HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Atal Setu, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) that is built at a cost of about 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country.

The bridge is about 21.8 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land. It will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India.

The toll for the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe) stretch has been fixed at 200 and 50 for the 2.5 km Shivai Nagar-Gavhan stretch. The toll for a return trip will be 1.5 times the one-way charge.

The Atal Setu or MTHL bridge will be open for commuters on Saturday morning. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai traffic police shared a list of vehicles not allowed on the bridge.

This includes motorcycles, mopes, 3-wheeler tempo, auto-rickshaws, tractors, tractors with unladen trolleys, animal-drawn vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bridge in December 2016. The inauguration ceremony of Mumbai's MTHL bridge will take place at around 3:30 pm today. PM Modi will travel on India's longest sea bridge from INS Shikra in Colaba to Navi Mumbai near an upcoming airport site.

Also Read: Live updates on Atal Setu inauguration ceremony

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects, including the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2-km-long tunnel will be built at a cost of more than 8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai, it said.

Among other projects, he will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than 1,975 crore, it will provide a drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App