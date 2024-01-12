Hello User
Atal Setu news: You will not be allowed on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, if you are on…

Atal Setu news: You will not be allowed on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, if you are on…

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Setu, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which is the longest bridge in India and the longest sea bridge in the country.

An aerial view of Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road) which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12 (HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Atal Setu, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) that is built at a cost of about 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country.

The bridge is about 21.8 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land. It will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India.

The toll for the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe) stretch has been fixed at 200 and 50 for the 2.5 km Shivai Nagar-Gavhan stretch. The toll for a return trip will be 1.5 times the one-way charge.

The Atal Setu or MTHL bridge will be open for commuters on Saturday morning. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai traffic police shared a list of vehicles not allowed on the bridge.

This includes motorcycles, mopes, 3-wheeler tempo, auto-rickshaws, tractors, tractors with unladen trolleys, animal-drawn vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bridge in December 2016. The inauguration ceremony of Mumbai's MTHL bridge will take place at around 3:30 pm today. PM Modi will travel on India's longest sea bridge from INS Shikra in Colaba to Navi Mumbai near an upcoming airport site.

Also Read: Live updates on Atal Setu inauguration ceremony

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects, including the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2-km-long tunnel will be built at a cost of more than 8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai, it said.

Among other projects, he will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than 1,975 crore, it will provide a drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

