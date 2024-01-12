Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, 2024, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development. The bridge, now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', is not only the longest sea bridge in India but also ranks 12th longest globally.

"I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12 (Friday). This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told ANI on December 31.

The longest sea bridge in India, the bridge, officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, will receive the official nod from PM Modi at approximately 3:30 pm in Mumbai.

The metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, "The steel used for the construction of this bridge is 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower. The structural steel used is four times that of the Howrah Bridge. The concrete used in the construction of this major sea link is also six times that of the Statue of Liberty (in the US)."

Atal Setu has been built at a total cost of more than ₹17,840 crore, according to an official statement. It is around a 21.8 km long six-lane bridge with about 16.5 kilometres length over the sea and about 5.5 kilometres on the land. It is the longest bridge and sea bridge in India.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on January 11 cleared a proposal to charge ₹250 as a one-way toll for cars on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Only half the amount, as per existing rules of toll collection, is being charged, an official said on the decision taken by the Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde cabinet during the day, as reported by PTI.

