India's longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, was inaugurated on January 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. The bridge connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time between the two cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows drone visuals of the bridge, adorned with beautiful lighting, extending over the Thane Creek in the Arabian Sea.

Spanning 21.8 km, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is a six-lane bridge comprising a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and an additional 5.5 km on the land. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Atal Setu is the picture of developed India. This is a glimpse of what a developed India is going to be like. In a developed India, there will be facilities for all, there will be prosperity for all, there will be speed and there will be progress. In developed India, distances will be reduced and every corner of the country will be connected. Be it life or livelihood, everything will go on continuously, without interruption. This is the message of Atal Setu," PM Modi said after inaugurating the bridge and laying the foundation stone for several other developmental projects in Navi Mumbai.

According to the government, the project aligns with the prime minister's vision to enhance the “ease of mobility" for citizens by fortifying urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. The foundation stone for Atal Setu was laid in December 2016. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bridge is constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Objective: The primary objective of the bridge is to provide expeditious connectivity to Mumbai International Airport, and Navi Mumbai International Airport, and reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India.

Also, it aims to enhance connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has installed nearly 400 cameras and thermal cameras for fog detection to enhance security on the bridge.

The state home department will issue a notification designating jurisdiction for two police stations, with Sewri in Mumbai covering the initial 10.8 km and the remainder overseen by Uran in Navi Mumbai.

Toll charges: Travellers using the bridge will have to pay a one-way toll of ₹250, said the government, adding that it anticipates an average of 70,000 vehicles daily on the MTHL. Traffic projections by the MMRDA estimate over 1.33 lakh vehicles at the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar/Chirle interchanges by 2032, projected to surpass 2 lakh vehicles by 2042, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

