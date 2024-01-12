Hello User
Atal Setu inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge in Mumbai today

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil projects of over 30,500 crore during his visit to Maharashtra on Friday

Mumbai: A view of the newly constructed Atal Setu - the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the much-awaited Atal Setu, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Besides, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a series of development projects during his visit to the financial capital of the country. Modi will unveil projects of over 30,500 crore during his visit to Maharashtra.

He will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu built at a cost of about 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country.

Join us to read the LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on 12 January:

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Atal Setu inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi will inaugurate MTHL bridge in the afternoon

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Atal Setu/MTHL bridge in Mumbai on Friday. The inauguration ceremony of Mumbai's MTHL bridge will take place at around 3:30 pm on Friday. PM Modi will travel on India's longest sea bridge from INS Shikra in Colaba to Navi Mumbai near an upcoming airport site.

12 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Atal Setu inauguration LIVE updates: Toll price details

The toll for the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe) stretch has been fixed at 200 and 50 for the 2.5 km Shivai Nagar-Gavhan stretch.

The toll for a return trip will be 1.5 times the one-way charge.

The Atal Setu or MTHL bridge will be open for commuters on Saturday morning.

12 Jan 2024, 07:53 AM IST Atal Setu inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi to inaugurate MTHL bridge in Mumbai shortly

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu today. Atal Setu is longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country.

