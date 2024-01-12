Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the much-awaited Atal Setu, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Besides, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a series of development projects during his visit to the financial capital of the country. Modi will unveil projects of over ₹30,500 crore during his visit to Maharashtra.
He will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu built at a cost of about ₹17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Atal Setu/MTHL bridge in Mumbai on Friday. The inauguration ceremony of Mumbai's MTHL bridge will take place at around 3:30 pm on Friday. PM Modi will travel on India's longest sea bridge from INS Shikra in Colaba to Navi Mumbai near an upcoming airport site.
The toll for the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe) stretch has been fixed at ₹200 and ₹50 for the 2.5 km Shivai Nagar-Gavhan stretch.
The toll for a return trip will be 1.5 times the one-way charge.
The Atal Setu or MTHL bridge will be open for commuters on Saturday morning.
