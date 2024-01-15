Since the inauguration of Atal Setu in Mumbai, nearly 80,000 vehicles have used the 21.8 km long link road. Intestingly, the world-class sea bridge has attracted a large number of selfie lovers who are coming to MTHL just for fun.

Despite restriction on stopping vehicles midway on the sea bridge, many motorists were spotted not only parking their vehicles on the bridge but also climbing the railing to take selfies. Alarmed by the over-enthusiasm of motorists, Mumbai Police has issued a warning on social media of taking strict actions on stopping vehicles midway on Atal Setu. Late Monday evening, in a message on social media platform X, the Mumbai police said "We agree Atal Setu is definitely a watch but it is also illegal to stop on it and click photos". "You will face an FIR if you stop on MTHL," the police warned motorists.

Several viral photos and videos show people clicking selfies, stopping on the bridge to enjoy the view of the sea. Many of them even tried to access areas that could turn dangerous for those involved, as well as littering, with photographs, videos, and reels flooding social media.

The minimum one-way toll on the 21.9 kilometre sea bridge that links Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in neighbouring Raigad is ₹250. It is not allowed to stop vehicles on the bridge. However, social media was filled with videos and photos of people who reached MTHL only to click selfies.

Many social media users also expressed their concern over the careless attitude of motorists who are risking their lives for the sake of fun.

“Car peeps : People don’t know how to walk and cycle on roads. They are uneducated, Le car peeps on #AtalSetu :" wrote one user on X.