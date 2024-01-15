Since the inauguration of Atal Setu in Mumbai, nearly 80,000 vehicles have used the 21.8 km long link road. Intestingly, the world-class sea bridge has attracted a large number of selfie lovers who are coming to MTHL just for fun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite restriction on stopping vehicles midway on the sea bridge, many motorists were spotted not only parking their vehicles on the bridge but also climbing the railing to take selfies.

Alarmed by the over-enthusiasm of motorists, Mumbai Police has issued a warning on social media of taking strict actions on stopping vehicles midway on Atal Setu.

Late Monday evening, in a message on social media platform X, the Mumbai police said "We agree Atal Setu is definitely a watch but it is also illegal to stop on it and click photos".

"You will face an FIR if you stop on MTHL," the police warned motorists.

Several viral photos and videos show people clicking selfies, stopping on the bridge to enjoy the view of the sea. Many of them even tried to access areas that could turn dangerous for those involved, as well as littering, with photographs, videos, and reels flooding social media.

The minimum one-way toll on the 21.9 kilometre sea bridge that links Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in neighbouring Raigad is ₹250. It is not allowed to stop vehicles on the bridge. However, social media was filled with videos and photos of people who reached MTHL only to click selfies.

Many social media users also expressed their concern over the careless attitude of motorists who are risking their lives for the sake of fun.

"Car peeps : People don't know how to walk and cycle on roads. They are uneducated, Le car peeps on #AtalSetu :" wrote one user on X.

"why are we not civilized, Socialized⁉️ graduated but not educated, and all this should be thought in school. recently inaugurated but Gutka & park car in the middle of the road," another X user vented out their anger.

"All of them are well educated and rich people with no civic sense. India may become a 5,15 or 50 trillion USD economy in coming decades but it will never attain European discipline, cleanliness or etiquette . Bihar toh yu hi badnam hai," wrote an X user.

While Mumbai police has banned motorcycles, tractors, auto rickshaws, mopeds, animal-pulled carts and other slow-moving vehicles on the sea bridge, some photographs of an autorickshaw as well as motorcycles went viral on social media.

"On the day when #RoadSafety month commences in India, an Auto Rickshaw has been spotted on the #MTHL bridge; what else do you'll expect to see being spotted on the bridge? a) Tractor b) Cycle c) A stall selling CORN during monsoon season," Mumbai resident Suheil Marchant wrote sarcastically on X.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet showing couples crossing the bridge ladder to alight on a viewing platform.

