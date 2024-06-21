’Cracks not on Atal Setu but on ...’ — MMRDA rejects Nana Patole’s claims as workers repair road in a jiffy

  • The MMRDA clarifies that the cracks are not on the Atal Setu sea bridge but on the approach road. The authority has stated that the cracks are not due to structural defects in the project and do not pose a threat to the bridge.

MMRDA workers repair the cracks in the service road of the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link or Atal Setu.
Rejecting allegations levelled by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday said there are no cracks on the Atal Setu sea bridge, but only minor cracks on the approach road to the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL).

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu sea bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai.

The MMRDA's clarification came after Nana Patole earlier in the day alleged corruption in the construction of the Atul Setu sea bridge, saying that cracks appeared on it within months of inauguration.

“There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai,” said MMRDA, the nodal agency for the project.

The MMRDA also urged people not to believe the rumours.

"It is also very important to note that the cracks are not due to structural defects in the project and do not pose any threat to the structure of the bridge," ANI quoted MMRDA as saying.

Meanwhile, the authorities have started work to repair the cracks in the service road of the MTHL in the Ulve area.

Kailash Ganatra, Project Head, Atal Setu PKG 4, said that the area where cracks appeared is a service road. “It was like a temporary connecting ramp. This is the connecting part of the main bridge which was made at the last moment because the coastal road was not made. This is near the gulf and because the soil gets settled, these are minor cracks.”

He further added that the work of filling these cracks is already underway. "It will be completed by tomorrow evening. No traffic is disrupted. There is no inconvenience to the public," Ganatra said.

Built at a cost of 17,840 crore, the six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link.

