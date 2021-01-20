Atal Tunnel gets special cameras to keep a check on nuisance makers

Shimla: After multiple incidents caused by commuters using the Atal Tunnel , Himachal Pradesh Police has installed high-quality automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras in the underpass in Rohtang.

Late last year, a few incidents were caused due to the negligence of tourists. On December 24, ten tourists from Delhi stopped inside the tunnel and danced, leading to a traffic jam. The cars of the tourists were impounded and they were arrested. In another incident on 27 December, 15 more tourists were arrested and two vehicles seized for obstructing traffic inside the tunnel.

Authorities claim that with the installation of high-resolution cameras, every single vehicle passing through the area will be recorded. The recorded number plates will be used to track down traffic rule violators.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, in case there's any violation of law in the tunnel, it will be identified with number and prompt legal action will be taken against the violators.

The Atal tunnel is 9.02 km long and is the world's longest tunnel built at the altitude of 10,040 feet. The tunnel was integrated by the Prime Minister in the month of October last year. Due to the unique construction of the tunnel, it has become a tourist attraction in itself. The authorities have also setup multiple restrictions on speed within the tunnel in order to avoid mishaps.

The Atal tunnel, beneath the 13,058-foot-high Rohtang Pass, connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Superintendent of Police, the force deployed in tunnel area have been equipped with body-worn cameras in order to resolve issues arising out of police behaviour and activities of the public.

The police are committed to ensure for the tourists a memorable experience of the Atal Tunnel. At the same time, it is ensuring the safety and security of the tunnel, along with checking of public nuisance and rowdy elements, he added.

With Inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via