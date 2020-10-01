Atal Tunnel: PM Modi to open world's longest underground highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Atal Tunnel, the world's longest underground highway, on 3 October. After attending the inauguration function of Atal Tunnel at 10 am in Manali, PM Modi will participate in two public functions at Sissu in Lahaul Spiti and at Solang Valley.

Here is all you need to know about the Atal Tunnel - world's longest highway tunnel connecting Manali with Leh:

1) The 9.02 Km long tunnel will now connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier the valley was cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

2) Atal Tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3000 mtr (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

3) Atal Tunnel will reduce the road distance by 46 km between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours.

4) It is a tunnel with a roadway of 8 mtr. It has an overhead clearance of 5.525 mtr.

5) It is 10.5-metre wide and has a 3.6 x 2.25 mtr fire proof emergency egress tunnel built into the main tunnel itself.

6) Atal Tunnel has been designed for traffic density of 3000 cars per day and 1500 trucks per day with max speed of 80 km/hr.

7) It has the state of the art electromechanical system including semi transverse ventilation system, SCADA controlled firefighting, illumination and monitoring system.

8) Atal Tunnel has been completed in a span of 10 years

9) The horseshoe shaped single-tube, double-lane tunnel has many firsts.

10) Atal Tunnel will be not only important from the strategic point of view but also give a boost to tourism in Lahaul-Spiti, creating employment opportunities.

Some of the key safety features of Atal Tunnel are

-Tunnel entry barriers at both portals.

-Telephone connections at every 150 mtr for emergency communication.

-Fire hydrant mechanisms at every 60 mtr

-Auto incident detection system with CCTV cameras at every 250 mtr

-Air quality monitoring at every 1 km.

-Evacuation lighting / exit signs at every 25 mtr.

-Broadcasting system throughout the tunnel.

-Fire rated Dampers at every 50 mtr.

-Cameras at every 60 mtr.

The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on 3 June 2000 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The Union Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 December 2019 and decided to name the Rohtang Tunnel as Atal Tunnel to honour the contribution made by the former Prime Minister Vajpayee.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated