Atanu Chakraborty likely to be next HDFC Bank chairman

“We wish to inform you that pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Ltd (“the Bank") at its meeting held today, has recommended the appointment of the Part-Time Chairperson of the Bank and has submitted its recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India for approval under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," HDFC Bank said in a notice to exchanges last evening. "Further disclosure in this regard will be made after receipt of communication from the Reserve Bank of India."