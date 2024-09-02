The price of jet fuel or air turbine fuel (ATF) was slashed by 4.6 per cent on September 1, while the rate for 19-kg commercial liquid natural gas (LNG) cylinders has increased by ₹39 each, PTI reported.

The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is mostly used in hotels and restaurants. This is the second straight month of increase after after four months of reductions, it added.

The ATF price cut and LPG price hike were done as per the monthly revision in line with international oil price trends.

Prices of jet fuel or ATF were reduced by 4.6 percent to ₹ 93,480.22 per kilolitre in Delhi

ATF Price Cut ATF price was cut by ₹4,495.5 per kilolitre, or 4.58 per cent, to ₹93,480.22 per kl in Delhi, PTI reported citing state-owned fuel retailers.

The price reduction will help ease the burden on airlines for whom fuel makes up for almost 40 per cent of the operating cost, it added.

The reduction follows two rounds of monthly price increases. Jet fuel prices were on August 1 raised by 2 per cent or ₹1,827.34 per kl and by 1.2 per cent ( ₹1,179.37 per kl). These hikes followed a steep 6.5 per cent ( ₹6,673.87 per kl) reduction effected on June 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was reduced to ₹87,432.78 per kl on September 1, from ₹91,650.34 previously.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Commercial LPG Price Hike The price of commercial LPG was increased by ₹39 to ₹1,691.50 per 19-kg cylinder, PTI reported.

This is the second straight monthly increase. Prices were hiked by ₹6.5 per cylinder on August 1. The two rounds of increase follow four monthly price reductions. In four price reductions, rates were cut by ₹148 per 19-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG now costs ₹1,644 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, ₹1,802.50 in Kolkata and ₹1,855 in Chennai.

Cooking Gas, Petrol Price Unchanged Rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at ₹803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen.

Rates had been cut ₹2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs ₹94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at ₹87.62.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.