ATF price hiked again, reaches all-time high
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly -- was hiked by 16.3 per cent, to 1.41 per kl ( 123.03 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40% of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs. ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022.

On 3 June, the price of ATF were reduced by 1.3percent which was the first reduction after being hiked for 10 rounds of hike in ATF prices.

