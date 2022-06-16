ATF price hiked again, reaches all-time high1 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 08:21 AM IST
- ATF price hike: On 3 June, the price of ATF were reduced by 1.3percent which was the first reduction after being hiked for 10 rounds of hike in ATF prices.
Listen to this article
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly -- was hiked by 16.3 per cent, to ₹1.41 per kl ( ₹123.03 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40% of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs. ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022.