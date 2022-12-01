ATF price slashed by 2.3% to 1.17 lakh per kilolitre

ATF price slashed by 2.3% to ₹1.17 lakh per kilolitre1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was cut by ₹2,775 per kilolitre, or 2.3 per cent, to ₹1,17,587.64 per kl in the national capital
Jet fuel (ATF) price was on Thursday reduced by 2.3 per cent, reflecting softening international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record eighth month in running.
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was cut by ₹2,775 per kilolitre, or 2.3 per cent, to ₹1,17,587.64 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The rate reduction, which will provide relief to airlines for whom fuel makes for almost 40 per cent of the operating cost, comes on the back of a ₹4,842.37 per kl, or 4.19 per cent, reduction last month.
ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.
Petrol and diesel sales in India saw a double-digit year-on-year growth in November as increased demand from the agriculture sector helped build on the momentum generated by the festive season, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday.
Petrol sales soared 11.7 per cent to 2.66 million tonnes in November, as compared to 2.38 million tonnes of consumption in the same month last year.
Sales were 10.7 per cent higher than in COVID-marred November 2020 and 16.2 per cent more than in pre-pandemic November 2019.
Month-on-month, the demand was up 1.3 per cent on the high-base festive season created in October.
Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, posted a 27.6 per cent rise in sales in November to 7.32 million tonnes, as compared to the same month last year.
Consumption was up 17.4 per cent over November 2020 and 9.4 per cent higher than pre-COVID 2019.
The fuel has seen a rise in sales month-on-month since September. It rose by a massive 17.1 per cent when compared with 6.25 million tonnes of sales in October 2022.
Petrol and diesel sales were highest since June.
*with inputs from agencies
