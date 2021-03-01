ATF price up by a steep 6.5%; petrol, diesel unchanged for 2nd straight day

This is the third increase in jet fuel prices since February. Rates were increased by 3.6% on February 16, and by ₹3,246.75 per kl on February 1.
The increase in rates will add to the margin woes of airlines who continue to operate flights at less than capacity, amid pandemic-driven travel restrictions.
Brent crude oil prices on Monday rose to USD 65.49 per barrel - the highest in more than a year - on optimism in the global economy and on hopes for improving oil demand as vaccines are being rolled out.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row after hitting an all-time high.
Petrol is priced at ₹91.17 per litre in Delhi and at ₹97.57 in Mumbai. Diesel comes for ₹81.47 a litre in the national capital and for ₹88.60 in Mumbai.
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed ₹100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country.