ATF price up by a steep 6.5%; petrol, diesel unchanged for 2nd straight day

New Delhi: Jet fuel prices on Monday were hiked by a steep 6.5% on the back of a rally in international oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel or ATF price was hiked by ₹3,663 per kilolitre, or 6.5%, to ₹59,400.91 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the third increase in jet fuel prices since February. Rates were increased by 3.6% on February 16, and by ₹3,246.75 per kl on February 1.

The increase in rates will add to the margin woes of airlines who continue to operate flights at less than capacity, amid pandemic-driven travel restrictions.

Brent crude oil prices on Monday rose to USD 65.49 per barrel - the highest in more than a year - on optimism in the global economy and on hopes for improving oil demand as vaccines are being rolled out.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row after hitting an all-time high.

Petrol is priced at ₹91.17 per litre in Delhi and at ₹97.57 in Mumbai. Diesel comes for ₹81.47 a litre in the national capital and for ₹88.60 in Mumbai.

The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed ₹100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country.

Price of branded/premium or additive mixed petrol in Mumbai crossed ₹100 mark on Saturday. It comes for ₹100.35 a litre now.

Higher taxes are levied on branded or premium grade petrol and diesel.

In Delhi, the same grade fuel costs ₹94 a litre.

While petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis, ATF rates are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month.

Petrol price has gone up by ₹4.87 per litre in the last two months. Diesel rates have increased by ₹4.99 during the same period.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel.

The union government levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 a litre on diesel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

