Airfares may rise further in the coming days after the latest hike in jet fuel price. State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a hike in the aviation turbine fuel prices effective today, June 16. After this hike, jet fuel prices have reached an all-time high. “Aviation industry that have reported huge losses over the last few quarters due to the pandemic are still in recovering phase. In this scenario, a rise in jet fuel prices is definitely going to hit the operational cost and profit margins of the airlines. However, airlines may find it difficult to pass the cost to passengers due to price sensitive sentiments in India. If that happen so, an impact on the demand could be clearly seen," said Ravi Singh, VP & Head of Research, Share India Securities.

For domestic airlines, ATF cost ₹1,41,232.87 per kl in Delhi; ₹1,46,322.23 per kl in Kolkata; ₹1,40,092.74 per kl in Mumbai; and ₹1,46,215.85 per kl in Chennai. Jet fuel prices were last revised on June 1.

Minimum 10-15% increase in airfares must due to ATF price increase: SpiceJet CMD

The sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the depreciation of the rupee have left the domestic airlines with no choice but to immediately raise airfares, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement.

“ATF prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021. This massive increase is not sustainable and governments, central and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF that are amongst the highest in the world," he said.

What is behind this sharp increase?

ATF prices are linked to global crude oil prices, and have risen steadily due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has removed Russian oil from the market.

How will the Indian airlines be impacted by this rise?

Airlines have reported huge losses over the last few quarters due to the covid-19 pandemic. ATF makes up 30-40% of the cost of running an airline in India, and an increase in its prices will hurt the profit margins.

ATF prices at all-time high: How will it impact passengers?

Passengers will have to pay more for their air tickets. Airfares have risen sharply in 2022. Domestic airfares in May are up 50-75% on popular routes as compared to the year-ago period.