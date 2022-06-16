ATF prices at all-time high: How jet fuel hike will impact air travel

Airfares may rise further in the coming days after the latest hike in jet fuel price. State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a hike in the aviation turbine fuel prices effective today, June 16. After this hike, jet fuel prices have reached an all-time high. “Aviation industry that have reported huge losses over the last few quarters due to the pandemic are still in recovering phase. In this scenario, a rise in jet fuel prices is definitely going to hit the operational cost and profit margins of the airlines. However, airlines may find it difficult to pass the cost to passengers due to price sensitive sentiments in India. If that happen so, an impact on the demand could be clearly seen," said Ravi Singh, VP & Head of Research, Share India Securities.

