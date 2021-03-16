ATF prices hiked by 8% over last month as global crude oil prices rise

According to data from credit rating agency Icra, ATF prices have increased sequentially by 24.1% in July 2020 and by 4.2% in August 2020, before it declined sequentially by 3.4% in September 2020 and by 5.6% in October 2020, and eventually rising again by 4.6% in November 2020, 9.1% in December 2020, 10.2% in January 2021, and 5.4% in February 2021 (as on 1 February 2021).

