ATF prices up over 14%, commercial LPG cost falls

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday raised the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) up to 14.21% taking prices across the four metro cities above the ₹1 lakh per kilolitre mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the national capital, jet fuel was priced at ₹1,12,419.33 per kilolitre, 14.12% higher from ₹98,508.26 in August. Similarly, in Kolkata and Chennai, ATF prices rose 12.74% and 13.85% to ₹1,21,063.83 per kilolitre on Friday. Mumbai witnessed the biggest jump in prices as jet fuel costs 14.21% in the city at ₹1,05,222.13, according to data from the OMCs.

This increase ATF prices may lead to a rise in airline tickets as the country is set to enter festive season during which domestic travel also gains pace. ATF price comprises of around 40% of the ticket price. This is the third consecutive increase in jet fuel prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA noted that airlines over have been witnessing fluctuations in ATF prices and have formulated different strategies to tide over such a rise in ATF prices, through both pricing as well as internal cost control.

"Overall, on an aggregate basis the airlines look at strategies to expand their RASK-CASK (revenue per available seat kilometer - cost per available seat kilometer) spread, which becomes their core profitability metrics. Given the elastic nature of service the airlines offer, the airlines need to be competitive in terms of pricing/airfares so as not to impact the demand," Banerjee said.

A recent report by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed that air travel measured by flights, returned to pre-pandemic level in India but jet fuel demand is still expected to remain below 2019 level in 2023, due to a slower rebound in long-haul travel and distressed airline industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Led by a surge during the summer travel season, India’s total domestic commercial flights averaged around 88,400 per month for the period of January-June 2023, about 2.5% higher than the same period of 2019. While even steeper recovery was seen in international flights with total commercial flights averaging to 14,000 per month for the first six months of 2023 versus 12,500 per month in 2019, as per data gathered from the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA).

Further, in a relief for restaurants and hotels, OMCs have lowered the price of commercial LPG cylinders by over ₹150 across the country. In the national capital, the 19-kg commercial LPG is sold for ₹1522.50, lower by ₹157.5 from the price last month. Similarly, post the price cut, commercial cooking gas cylinders in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, would cost ₹1,636, ₹1,482, ₹1,695.

The reduction comes just days after the government announced to lower domestic cooking gas prices by ₹200 for all household LPG consumers in the country. Post the union cabinet's approval to the price cut proposal on August 29, the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG in the national capital now stands at ₹903. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move to lower both domestic and commercial cooking gas prices comes at the time the country is witnessing high inflation. Retail inflation in July hit 7.44% from 4.87% in June, with consumers facing a sharp 11.5% spike in food prices. This is the highest pace of retail inflation since April 2022 and the first time since September 2022 that price rise has been over 7%.