Athleisure big win among shoppers as lockdowns drive up demand

“The performance was also aided by aggressive demand for the category including comfort wear and athleisure. The business also expanded its distribution footprint by adding over 5,500 new trade outlets during the year. On a full-year basis, the business recovered strongly and was ahead of last year levels, thus validating the strength of the brand Van Heusen in inner-wear and athleisure categories," it said in its earnings release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}