Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf's assailants shifted from Prayagraj. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 04:56 PM IST
- The officials ssaid that the trasfer was made on administrative ground. Notably, one of the sons of Atiq Ahmad is also currently lodged in the Prayagraj Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Police officials have said that they have shifted the three assailants who shot and killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad on Saturday, 15 April , on live television has been shifted from Prayagraj prison to Pratapgarh district jail.
