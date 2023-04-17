Uttar Pradesh Police officials have said that they have shifted the three assailants who shot and killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad on Saturday, 15 April , on live television has been shifted from Prayagraj prison to Pratapgarh district jail.

The officials cited ‘security concerns’ for making the transfer of the three assailants.

The official said the transfer was done on administrative grounds.

The assailants -- Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj -- were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout outside the Prayagraj hospital where policemen were escorting the brothers for a medical check-up Saturday night.

The trio were taken from Prayagraj at 12 noon and reached Pratapgarh at 2.10 pm, officials said.

One of the sons of Atiq Ahmad is currently lodged in the Prayagraj Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, a senior official said on Monday.

The three assailants of Atiq amd his brother Ashraf has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, however, the Uttar Pradesh police are still on the lookout for the two others who helped the shooters.