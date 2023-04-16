Atiq Ahmad's murderers shouted religious slogans; identified: Latest updates2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM IST
- Atiq and Ashraf were fatally shot at close range during a media interaction while being escorted to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup on Saturday night, by assailants who had disguised themselves as journalists.
The police have apprehended and identified the three perpetrators responsible for the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×