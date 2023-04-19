Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen: From daughter of policeman to most wanted criminal in UP2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:40 PM IST
- Daughter of a policeman, Shaista Parveen had a totally different life before marrying Atiq Ahmad in 199
After the killing of mafia politician Atiq Ahmad in police custody, the Uttar Pradesh police have added his 51-year-old wife Shaista Parveen to the list of most wanted criminals. The police have announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information about Parveen, who is considered an active accomplice in Atiq's illegal activities.
