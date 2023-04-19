After the killing of mafia politician Atiq Ahmad in police custody, the Uttar Pradesh police have added his 51-year-old wife Shaista Parveen to the list of most wanted criminals. The police have announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information about Parveen, who is considered an active accomplice in Atiq's illegal activities.

The police were expecting that after the death of her husband Atiq Ahmad and her son Asad, Parveen might surrender and take part in their last rites, but she still remains at large.

Who is Shaista Parveen?

Daughter of a policeman, Shaista Parveen had a totally different life before marrying Atiq Ahmad in 1996 and during the initial years of their marriage also, she kept a low profile.

Since 2009, the Prayagraj police have registered three cases against Shaista Parveen under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document) besides section 30 (contravention of license or rule) of the Arms Act.

She has also been associated with politics and joined AIMIM in 2021 and then switched to BSP in 2023.

"My husband (Atiq) could not learn discipline due to friendship with SP supremo (former). My husband always liked BSP and even helped top BSP leaders earlier," she said while joining BSP.

However, her political aspiration collapsed as the BSP supremo Mayawati decided to not field her in the mayoral elections.

According to the police, in the absence of Atiq Ahmad, Shaista Parveen played an active role in running his syndicate and was also part of the plan and execution of Umesh Pal's murder.

Letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath:

After Atiq Ahmad's death, Shaista's letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath surfaced which was written on 27 February. In the letter, she claimed that Atiq was not involved in the murder of Umesh Pal and alleged that Minister Nand Gopal Gupta is the key conspirator in the murder.

"If you (CM Adityanath) don't intervene, my husband, brother-in-law, and sons would be killed," she wrote in the letter.

