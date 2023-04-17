Atiq Ahmad shot at 8 times in head, neck, and chest, reveals post mortem2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:03 PM IST
- The initial postmortem report detailed that Atiq was shot eight times and Ashraf five times by micreants who posed at media persons
Reports of Atiq Ahmad's post-mortem has revealed that the gangster-politician was shot at at least eight times with bullet injuries found in his head, neck and chest. The autopsy was conducted on Atiq Ahmad's body after his sensational murder that was caught on news cameras outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on 15 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×