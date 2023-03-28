Atiq Ahmed, 2 others sentenced to life; Here's what Umesh Pal case is all about

Atiq Ahmed, 2 others sentenced to life; Here's what Umesh Pal case is all about1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:28 PM IST
On 24 February, Umesh Pal -- key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal -- was gunned down outside his residence in Prayagraj in broad daylight.
With an MP-MLA court in Prayagraj sentenced gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif to life imprisonment on 28 March, the kin of Umesh Pal -- his mother and wife -- seek death sentence for Ahmed and said he should be hanged.
