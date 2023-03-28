Home / News / India /  Atiq Ahmed, 2 others sentenced to life; Here's what Umesh Pal case is all about
Atiq Ahmed, 2 others sentenced to life; Here's what Umesh Pal case is all about

1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:28 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
On 24 February, Umesh Pal -- key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal -- was gunned down outside his residence in Prayagraj in broad daylight.

With an MP-MLA court in Prayagraj sentenced gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif to life imprisonment on 28 March, the kin of Umesh Pal -- his mother and wife -- seek death sentence for Ahmed and said he should be hanged.

Apart from the life sentence, the court also imposed a fine of 5,000 on Atiq Ahmed. However, other seven accused, including the brother of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf, have been acquitted.

What is Umesh Pal case?

Following this, Umesh's wife Jaya Pal lodged a complaint that was at Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine.

As per reports, at the behest of gangster Atiq Ahmed, conspiracy to murder Umesh Pal was planned at Bareilly jail were Atiq's brother Ashraf -- accused in Raju Pal’s murder, is lodged.

Earlier, in 2005, after Raju defeated Ahmed’s brother Ashraf in an Assembly by-election for the Allahabad West seat, Raju was shot dead outside his house on 25 January, when he was coming from a hospital with his associates Sandeep Yadav and Devi Lal.

According to Raju's wife, she then filed an FIR against Atiq, Ashraf, and seven unidentified others alleging rioting, attempted murder, murder, and criminal conspiracy.

With agency inputs. 

