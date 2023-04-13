Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed broke down in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after learning about his son's death in an encounter with the UP STF on Thursday. Asad Ahmed, the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, and another accused Ghulam, both carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each, were killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi on the day Atiq Ahmed was brought to a court in the city.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were produced before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. According to reports, the former MP had broken down in court and cried profusely after learning about his son's death.

Atiq Ahmed received news about the encounter while being produced before the court in connection with the case. His brother Altaf was reportedly in shock after hearing the news. The duo remained in the court for over two hours as the arguments proceeded before being sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The former Samajwadi Party legislator is also an accused in the Raju Pal murder case. He was brought from brought from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat while Ashraf was brought from Bareilly jail on Thursday.

#WATCH | Former MP Atiq Ahmed presented before CJM court Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case today pic.twitter.com/5ZB4nWsbRE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

Wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, Asad and his associate Ghulam had been tracked to Jhansi by security personnel. They were shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, reportedly after refusing to halt for a routine check and opening fire.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

ALSO READ: 'Fake encounter': Akhilesh Yadav after gangster Atiq Ahmed's son's killing

Meanwhile, Shanti Devi - the mother of Umesh Pal - thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the recent developments. The lawyer - a prime witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case - had been killed in broad daylight on February 24 this year.

"I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM. "This is a tribute to my son. I thank the Chief Minister and the police department which discharged their duties," she told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)