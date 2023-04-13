Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed broke down in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after learning about his son's death in an encounter with the UP STF on Thursday. Asad Ahmed, the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, and another accused Ghulam, both carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each, were killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi on the day Atiq Ahmed was brought to a court in the city.

