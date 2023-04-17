Atiq Ahmed death: UP Police forms SIT, judicial commission also set to submit report1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot at least eight times with bullet injuries found in his head, neck and chest.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the deaths of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The duo was shot dead in Prayagraj over the weekend, mere days after the death of the gangster-turned-politician's during a police encounter.
