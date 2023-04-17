The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the deaths of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The duo was shot dead in Prayagraj over the weekend, mere days after the death of the gangster-turned-politician's during a police encounter.

The SIT was formed on the instructions of Prayagraj Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma and will have dditional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Satish Chandra as its chief investigator. other two members are Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali police station) Satyendra Prasad Tiwari and Inspector, Investigation Cell of Crime Branch, Om Prakash.

A three-member team of supervisors has also been formed to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action. This team is headed by the additional director general of police of Prayagraj.

The development comes a day after the state government constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the shooting. The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members. It will submit its report to the government within two months.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, with a search underway for two others. According to an ANI report quoting police sources four people have been detained for interrogation as security personnel look for those who helped the accused.

(With inputs from agencies)