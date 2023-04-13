Atiq Ahmed pleaded for mercy for his family a day before son's encounter2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:10 PM IST
- On 13 April, a UP STF led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi killed Asad and Ghulam who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and had a reward of ₹5 lakh each.
Convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on 13 April was brought by Uttar Pradesh Police to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.
