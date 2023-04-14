Amid uproar over the death of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son, a First Information Report indicates that security personnel had attempted to capture him alive. Asad and his aide Ghulam - both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case - had been shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday. The post mortem report revealed that Asad had suffered two bullet wounds while his aide Ghulam had suffered one bullet injury.

“Asad and Ghulam were killed in an encounter yesterday. FIR was registered yesterday, postmortem has been done. Police are now waiting for their families to claim their bodies so that their last rites can be conducted," said state STF ADG Amitabh Yash.

Reports citing the FIR indicate that officials had made repeated attempts to stop the duo as they fled on a motorcycle. As the security personnel closed in, they had turned into a side road and found themselves hemmed in by the police. At this time their motorcycles slipped and fell near a babool tree.

“Asad and Ghulam took cover, started abusing the police and fired with the intent to kill," the FIR added.

Police had returned fire, reportedly making efforts to capture the murder accused alive ‘without caring for their safety’.

"Asad had two bullet injuries whereas Ghulam had only one. There were no signs of 'rigor mortis'. I think they died 1.30-2 hours before they were brought here. Their post-mortem has been conducted," Dr Narendra Sengar told ANI after the post mortem.

"The bullet had pierced through a vital organ of Ghulam. He was profusely bleeding from his back when he came," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)