Amid uproar over the death of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son, a First Information Report indicates that security personnel had attempted to capture him alive. Asad and his aide Ghulam - both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case - had been shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday. The post mortem report revealed that Asad had suffered two bullet wounds while his aide Ghulam had suffered one bullet injury.

