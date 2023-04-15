Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Gunman seen on camera firing fatal shot at gangster’s head1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in Prayagraj.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by unknown assailants on Saturday evening - mere hours after his son's last rites were conducted. The incident took place near a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at them.
