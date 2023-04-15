Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by unknown assailants on Saturday evening - mere hours after his son's last rites were conducted. The incident took place near a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at them.

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup.

The horrifying visuals show the former MP interacting with the media before falling to the ground as gunshots abruptly ring out.

The police soon overpowered the attackers and the bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The development comes less than two days after Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day while Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Dhoomanganj police station.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf had been brought to the city for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

