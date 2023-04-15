Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Gunman seen on camera firing fatal shot at gangster’s head

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Gunman seen on camera firing fatal shot at gangster’s head

1 min read . 15 Apr 2023 Livemint
Questioning from Atiq revealed that one of their henchmen had hidden firearms and ammunition after the killing on their instructions. (File photo)

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in Prayagraj.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by unknown assailants on Saturday evening - mere hours after his son's last rites were conducted. The incident took place near a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at them.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by unknown assailants on Saturday evening - mere hours after his son's last rites were conducted. The incident took place near a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at them.

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. 

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. 

The horrifying visuals show the former MP interacting with the media before falling to the ground as gunshots abruptly ring out. 

The horrifying visuals show the former MP interacting with the media before falling to the ground as gunshots abruptly ring out. 

ALSO READ: Atiq Ahmed, brother killed while being taken for medical in UP, day after son's encounter

ALSO READ: Atiq Ahmed, brother killed while being taken for medical in UP, day after son's encounter

The police soon overpowered the attackers and the bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area.

The police soon overpowered the attackers and the bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The development comes less than two days after Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day while Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Dhoomanganj police station.

The development comes less than two days after Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day while Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Dhoomanganj police station.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf had been brought to the city for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf had been brought to the city for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP