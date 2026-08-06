Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban killed in high-speed car crash in UP's Jhansi

Late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's youngest son, Aban Ahmed, was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday after the car he was travelling in crashed into a road divider, PTI reported. The accident took place around 10.30 am on the Kanpur-Jhansi road in the Poonch area.

Aban's friend Sonu, who was also travelling in the vehicle, died in the accident. Three other occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the government medical college.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jhansi, BBGTS Murthy, said the incident occurred when the speeding car rammed into a roadside median. Aban Ahmed and Sonu suffered critical injuries in the crash and later succumbed to their injuries.

"Two people died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the medical college," Murthy told reporters.

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Aban was on way to meet his brother Aban was on his way to Jhansi to meet his elder brother Ali Ahmad. Ali is currently lodged in Jhansi jail after being shifted from Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj last year.

According to a preliminary inquiry the SUV was being driven at a high speed.

"One of the injured passengers told us that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed and became uncontrollable before crashing into the divider," the SSP said.

One of the injured occupants, Mohammad Umar, a friend of Aban who was travelling in the SUV, told reporters that they were on their way to Jhansi jail to meet Aban's brother when the accident occurred, PTI reported.

"The car was at high speed and lost control," the injured Omar, lying on a stretcher, told mediapersons.

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Youngest of Atiq Ahmad's five sons Aban was the youngest of Atiq Ahmad's five sons and the twin brother of Ahjam. Of his five sons, Umar and Ali are currently lodged in separate jails in Uttar Pradesh.

Another son, Asad Ahmad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in a police encounter near Jhansi in April 2023. Umesh Pal was a witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, a case in which Atiq Ahmad was also an accused.

Atiq Ahmad's wife, Shaista Parveen, is also an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and remains absconding, according to reports.