Atiq's lawyer claims ‘secret letter’ being sent to CJI, UP CM2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
Former gangster Atiq Ahmad's lawyer has claimed a secret letter in a sealed envelope is being sent to CJI, Uttar Pradesh CM.
A secret letter written by Atiq Ahmad is now being dispatched to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The former gangster wrote the letter two weeks before his sudden demise as a precautionary measure.
While speaking about the secret letter, Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra said, “That letter in a sealed envelope is neither with me nor sent by me. It is kept somewhere else and being sent by some other person. I don't know the contents of the letter"
He added, "Atiq Ahmad had said that if there were any mishap or if he was murdered, the letter in the sealed envelope should be sent to the chief justice of India and Uttar Pradesh chief minister,"
Ahmad and his brother Ashraf had reportedly warned several times that they might be killed under false pretenses within two weeks. Ahmad had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on his visit to Uttar Pradesh for a court hearing. Earlier this year, the two brothers were shifted from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to a jail in Bareily for interrogation in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.
Notably, on April 15, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed by three assailants posing as media persons while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Their sensational murder was captured by news cameras outside the hospital and later widely circulated on social media and news channels.
Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday decided to investigate the murder of the gangster-turned-politician by forming two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe the killing.
According to news agency ANI, the first SIT headed by Additional DCP (Crime) Satish Chandra will probe the murder case registered at Shahganj police station, while the second SIT headed by ADG Prayagraj Zone Bhanu Bhaskar will supervise the first investigation team.
(With inputs from agencies)
