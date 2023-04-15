Atiq's son Asad Ahmed buried in Prayagraj, here are 10 things you should know

Atiq's son Asad Ahmed buried in Prayagraj, here are 10 things you should know2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was buried at Prayagraj's Kasari Masari graveyard on Saturday, with only 20-25 close relatives of the Ahmed family allowed to attend the funeral.
Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was buried at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Saturday. Asad, along with his aide Ghulam Hasan, was gunned down by the Special Task Force(STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday. Both Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of five lakh rupees each.
