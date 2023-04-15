Atiq's son Asad Ahmed buried in Prayagraj, here are 10 things you should know

Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was buried at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Saturday. Asad, along with his aide Ghulam Hasan, was gunned down by the Special Task Force(STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday. Both Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of five lakh rupees each.

Top 10 things you need to know about Asad's burial:

1) Asad was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard amid tight security and restricted entry inside the graveyard. As per reports, cremation was done by Asad's maternal grandfather Hamid Ali in the presence of his sister Shaheen Begam. Meanwhile, other members of the family including Asad's father Atiq, his mother Shaista or any of his 4 brothers could not attend the cremation.

2) Notably, Atiq had sought permission from a magistrate to attend his son's funeral. However, due to a public holiday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the application was sent to sent to the remand magistrate. In the end, Asad's funeral took place even before his father's application could be heard by the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday.

3) Atiq's lawyers had also reached the Kasari-Masari graveyard and requested that the burial process be stopped until the Prayagraj court hears the gangster-turned-politician's plea to attend his son's funeral.

4) Preparations for Asad's funeral had been done at the house where his body was brought from the Prayagraj mortuary. Amid restrictions on entry, Asad was buried in the presence of 20-25 of Atiq Ahmed's close relatives.

5) Earlier in the day, a large crowd had gathered at Atiq Ahmed's demolished ancestral home in Prayagraj's Chakia to attend the funeral. However, police say people from the locality were not allowed to attend the funeral due to security reasons.

6) Asad's close aide Ghulam Hasan was also buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj. Earlier, Hasan's mother had refused to accept the body of her deceased son and had instead sided with the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to gun down her son.

7) Security personnel were on high alert at the cemetery, while drones and cameras were used to keep watch over the burial site.

8) Prayagraj Joint Commissioner of Police Akash Kulhari while talking about Asad's burial to news agency PTI said, "The last rites of Asad Ahmad have been completed, and it went for an hour. A few distant relatives of Atiq and some people of the locality were allowed to go to the graveyard. This was necessary from the security point of view,"

9) Atiq's other four sons are also facing legal troubles. The eldest son, Umar, is in Lucknow jail, while the second son, Ali, is held in Naini Central Jail for separate cases. The fourth son, Ahjam, and the youngest son, Aban, are both residing in a juvenile home located in Prayagraj.

10) Atiq Ahmed is currently serving a life sentence in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

(With inputs from agencies)