Atishi directs PWD officials to complete Chirag Delhi flyover work in 30 days2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:39 AM IST
During the meeting, PWD Minister Atishi directed the officials to identify alternative ways to decongest the Chirag Delhi flyover as soon as possible and complete its maintenance work within a month.
PWD Minister Atishi has directed officials to complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover within a month as against 50 days. The statement came in view of heavy traffic jams being witnessed in the area with the closure of one of its carriageways.
