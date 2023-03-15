PWD Minister Atishi has directed officials to complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover within a month as against 50 days. The statement came in view of heavy traffic jams being witnessed in the area with the closure of one of its carriageways.

Atishi held a meeting with senior PWD department officials to resolve the issue on a priority basis, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials to identify alternative ways to decongest the Chirag Delhi flyover as soon as possible and complete its maintenance work within a month. She also instructed the officials that information about alternative routes should be disseminated among commuters to avoid inconvenience.

Atishi said she will review the progress of the maintenance work of the flyover and added that she has instructed PWD officials to give daily reports, PTI reported.

According to PWD officials, it will take nearly 50 days for them to complete the maintenance work but the minister has directed them to complete the work at double the pace and within a month, the statement read.

Due to the maintenance work a part of the flyover -- a carriageway -- has been closed and this has increased traffic jams on the bridge and roads leading up to it.

Traffic grinds to halt due to Chirag Delhi flyover work

The ongoing closure of the Chirag Dilli flyover for repairs is having a significant impact on traffic in the area, causing delays and inconvenience for commuters who rely on the outer Ring Road Chirag Dilli.

On Tuesday, the second day of the repairs, morning office hours were particularly affected, with delays of up to 15-20 minutes reported. The situation highlights the need for timely and effective maintenance of public infrastructure to minimize disruptions to daily life.

The closure has resulted in heavy traffic congestion along the Nehru Place to IIT carriageway of the outer Ring Road. Reports suggest that the queues have stretched to around 800m to 1km, causing significant delays for commuters. Additionally, there has been a slowdown observed along the Josip Broz Tito Marg.

Frustrated commuters have expressed their displeasure at the situation and have placed blame on the traffic police and the public works department (PWD).

Delhi traffic police recommended alternate routes

The Delhi traffic police have suggested alternate routes for commuters. Those traveling from Nehru Place towards IIT Delhi have been advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover to reach their destination. For traffic moving in the opposite direction (from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place), two diversion points have been suggested at the Panchsheel flyover and IIT flyover.

(With PTI inputs)