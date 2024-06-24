Atishi health update: Doctors say minister declines hospitalisation; AAP concerned over 2 kg weight loss in just 4 days

AAP claims Atishi's health deteriorated on the fourth day of her fast. Doctors advised hospital admission due to weight loss, decreased blood sugar, and pressure levels. Atishi refuses treatment until Haryana releases Delhi's water share.

Updated04:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi greets the gathering during her indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24
New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi greets the gathering during her indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24(PTI)

Delhi water Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi's indefinite hunger strike protesting the Delhi water crisis entered it's fourth day on Monday. Medical experts from Lok Nayak hospital has visited the protesting minister and recommended her to get admitted, which according to AAP and the prescription, the minister has ‘denied’.

The medical bulletin of Delhi Water Minister Atishi reads "A medical team from Lok Nayak Hospital came for medical examination of Atishi at Bhogal. Patient has been counselled for admission and oral-intake, but the patient denied getting admitted.”

According to the medical bulletin, Atishi complained of ‘generalised weakness’ and ‘palpitation’ on Monday. The AAP minister's weight was 63.6kg and her Blood Pressure was measured at 110/70 mmhg.

AAP on Monday claimed that Atishi's health condition has deteriorated on the fourth day of her indefinite fast on Monday and doctors have advised her to be admitted to a hospital.

In a statement AAP said, "Water Minister Atishi's weight is also decreasing unexpectedly. Before sitting on hunger strike on 21st June, her weight was 65.8 kg which has come down to 63.6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just 4 days," the statement said.

Her blood sugar level has decreased by 28 units on the fourth day as compared to the first day of the hunger strike, the party said.

"Along with this, her blood pressure level has also decreased. Doctors have described the speed at which Water Minister Atishi's blood sugar level, blood pressure and weight have decreased as dangerous. Along with this, Minister Atishi's urine ketone level of water is also increasing. Such an increase in the amount of ketone in her body will be dangerous for her health," it said.

Atishi has, however, refused to be treated at a hospital, despite adverse health effects until Haryana released the "rightful share of Delhi's water".

"My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water," she said at the site of hunger strike at Jungpura's Bhogal.

Atishi has claimed that Delhi was getting 100 MGD less for the last three weeks.

The 100 MGD less water has caused a shortage, affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi, she said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after a meeting with a delegation of AAP leaders on Sunday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that he will look into whether his state can provide extra water to the city.

