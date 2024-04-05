Atishi questions EC's neutrality over showcase notice: 'No action to BJP’s objectionable posters'
Hours after the Election Commission of India sent a notice to Delhi Minister Atishi over her claims about being asked to “join BJP or face jail", she said no action was taken when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also wrote multiple letters to EC over BJP's objectionable' posters.