Delhi Minister Atishi received a notice from ECI over BJP joining claim. AAP leader criticized EC for inaction on BJP's objectionable posters. Atishi questioned EC's neutrality and non-partisanship, vowing to respond to notice by April 6.

Hours after the Election Commission of India sent a notice to Delhi Minister Atishi over her claims about being asked to “join BJP or face jail", she said no action was taken when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also wrote multiple letters to EC over BJP's objectionable' posters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference, the AAP leader lashed out at EC and alleged that the commission's show-cause notice was leaked to the media by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an hour before it was mailed to her.

“Why the Election Commission did not issue notices to the central agencies concerned after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and Congress' bank accounts were frozen ahead of Lok Sabha elections," Atishi asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She further asked, “Is the Election Commission is BJP's subsidiary organisation?" “I will reply to the EC notice and remind the commission of the neutrality and non-partisanship expected of it in conducting free and fair elections in India," Atishi added.

The AAP minister has been asked to respond to the ECI notice by 5 pm on April 6, Saturday.

What ECI notice mentioned? The Election Commission of India, in the notice, said, “Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided. The political parties and leaders shall not make false statements, utterances without factual basis aimed at misleading the voters," the ECI notice read.

The commission stated that it received a complaint from the BJP about Atishi's "misleading and unverified" claim during her press conference on April 2.

What Atishi claimed? Atishi had claimed that she was asked to join the BJP or face consequences. “I have been told that soon there will be ED raids at our residence and then we will be taken into custody. The BJP is now targeting the next line of the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

