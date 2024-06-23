Atishi urged by doctors to end fast due to falling blood pressure and sugar levels, says AAP

Atishi has been on a hunger strike for the last three days seeking release of Delhi's share of water from Haryana

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Updated09:53 PM IST
Delhi water minister Atishi during her Dharna, Satyagrah for water at Jangpura in New Delhi
Delhi water minister Atishi during her Dharna, Satyagrah for water at Jangpura in New Delhi(Hindustan Times)

Doctors have advised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi to end her fast as her blood pressure and sugar levels have fallen, the party said on Sunday. It said that her Ketone levels were positive.

Atishi has been on a hunger strike for the last three days seeking release of Delhi's share of water from Haryana. The national capital has been under the grip of a severe shortage amid a searing heat wave.

"On the third day of her indefinite fast, Water Minister Atishi's ketone level came back positive, doctors advised her to end the fast," AAP said in a post on social media platform X in Hindi.

"Atishi's blood pressure and sugar level have also fallen. Blood pressure -- 125-56, sugar level -- 73. Atishi is risking her life to fight for the people of Delhi so that they get their share of water."

The party's leader Sanjay Singh also took to X to express his concern.

"On the third day of fast, Water Minister Atishi's ketone level came positive, doctor advised to end fast. Atishi ji's blood pressure and sugar level also dropped. Atishi is fighting for Delhi's right to water by risking her life," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Atishi asserted that she would continue her hunger strike as Haryana has shut all the gates of the Hathnikund barrage and was not giving Delhi its due share.

Atishi, who is Delhi's Water minister, said the Haryana government asked how it would release water for Delhi when it did not have adequate supply.

"But yesterday (Saturday), when many journalists went to the Hathnikund barrage, from where water is released for Delhi, everyone took photos and made videos in which it is clearly visible that there is water in the barrage. But the gates from which the water is released for Delhi are closed," Atishi claimed, as reported by news agency PTI.

Delhi is dependent on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for drinking water.

"I request the Haryana government with folded hands to open the gates of the Hathnikund barrage. Release the water of the people of Delhi. Delhiites should get the water they are entitled to. Until the Haryana government gives the water they (people of Delhi) are entitled to, until the gates of the Hathnikund barrage are opened, this hunger strike will continue," she added.

