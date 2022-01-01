OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ATM cash withdrawal charges to increase from today. 3 things to keep in mind
Listen to this article

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across banks in India are all set to increase service charges per transaction from 1st January 2022, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The ATM service charges will be taken only after the bank account holder extinguishes the monthly withdrawal limits provided by the commercial banks. 

ATM cash withdrawal: Three things you should keep in mind 

Pay 21 from today

As per the RBI notification dated June 10, 2021, from January 1, 2022, banks have been permitted to charge 21, instead of 20 with applicable taxes, if any, shall be additionally payable.

Customers will have to pay 1 more beyond the permissible free transactions for cash as well as non-cash purposes.

Five free transactions

However, the customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs.

Other bank ATMs

They are also eligible for free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) from other bank ATMs viz. three transactions in metro centers and five transactions in non-metro centers.

The last change in interchange fee structure for ATM transactions was in August 2012, while the charges payable by customers were last revised in August 2014.

The RBI has notified the changes from January 1, 2022, citing the increasing cost of ATM deployment and expenses towards ATM maintenance incurred by banks or white-label ATM operators.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout