Atmanirbhar and a global leader: PM Modi's agenda for India's farm sector

PM Narendra Modi addressing the meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog made a strong case for India to become self-sufficient, global leader in farm sector
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the first physical meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog since the onset of the pandemic, made a strong case for modernising the farm sector of India by using technology so that India can become self-sufficient and a global leader in the agriculture sector.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the first physical meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog since the onset of the pandemic, made a strong case for modernising the farm sector of India by using technology so that India can become self-sufficient and a global leader in the agriculture sector.
The meeting was held at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi today.
The meeting was held at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi today.
PM speaking on the issue of rapid urbanisation in nation, stated that it should be treated as a strength instead of weakness by leveraging technology to ensure ease of living, transparent service delivery, and improvement in the quality of life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM speaking on the issue of rapid urbanisation in nation, stated that it should be treated as a strength instead of weakness by leveraging technology to ensure ease of living, transparent service delivery, and improvement in the quality of life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that India should become self-sufficient in the production of edible oil.
He said that India should become self-sufficient in the production of edible oil.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the upcoming India's presidency of the G-20 in 2023. India will hold the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. G20 comprises of the world’s major developed and developing economies, accounting for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the upcoming India's presidency of the G-20 in 2023. India will hold the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. G20 comprises of the world’s major developed and developing economies, accounting for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
With a view to deriving maximum possible benefit from the initiative, PM Modi asked the states to set up dedicated teams for G-20.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With a view to deriving maximum possible benefit from the initiative, PM Modi asked the states to set up dedicated teams for G-20.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting was attended by 23 chief ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors and 2 Administrators and Union ministers.
The meeting was attended by 23 chief ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors and 2 Administrators and Union ministers.
NITI Aayog Governing Council
The Governing Council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national priorities and strategies, with the active involvement of States, in shaping the development narrative.
The Governing Council, which embodies the objectives of cooperative federalism, presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues to accelerate the implementation of the national development agenda.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Governing Council, which embodies the objectives of cooperative federalism, presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues to accelerate the implementation of the national development agenda.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Governing Council meeting held on Sunday, discussed four key agenda items
The Governing Council meeting held on Sunday, discussed four key agenda items
- crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds and other agri-commodities
- crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds and other agri-commodities
- implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in school education
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
- implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in school education