Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan will make world order more just and fair: Kovind

He said that year 2020 has been the year of a global crisis caused by Covid-19 and India has been at the forefront in forging a global response to combat the enormous challenges posed by the pandemic. "We supplied medicines to nearly 150 countries, making the world look at India as the ‘pharmacy of the world'," he added. He said that the Indian government intends to mitigate any disruptions in global supply chains by enhancing availability of goods and services.