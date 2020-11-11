The Cabinet on Wednesday announced production linked incentives for 10 sectors including auto, pharmaceuticals and textiles worth ₹2 lakh crore in a bid to boost manufacturing, make India self reliant and generate employment.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.

Under the new scheme, the government approved ₹15,000 crore financial outlay over five-year period to the Department of Pharmaceuticals to incentivize the global and domestic players to engage in high value production of medical drugs.

"The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world by volume and 14th largest in terms of value. It contributes 3.5% of the total drugs and medicines exported globally. India possesses the complete ecosystem for development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and a robust ecosystem of allied industries," the Cabinet said in a statement today.

Centre also added that the scheme will be in addition to the already notified PLI scheme for certain sectors including pharma.

Earlier, PLI Scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/Drug Intermediates (DIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in India. Production Linked Incentives of upto Rs. 6,940 crores had been approved.

The PLI scheme will be implemented by the concerned ministries/departments and will be within the overall financial limits prescribed. The final proposals of PLI for individual sectors will be appraised by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) and approved by the Cabinet. Savings, if any, from one PLI scheme of an approved sector can be utilized to fund that of another approved sector by the Empowered Group of Secretaries. Any new sector for PLI will require fresh approval of the Cabinet.

