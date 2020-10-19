Atmanirbhar Bharat needs to indigenize PPE equipment production: Report

The Ministry of Textiles had launched “Operation PPE Coverall" in late March 2020 to scale up the initiative. The South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) spearheaded the testing programme for PPE kits during the pilot run in Mar-Apr 2020. Later, seven more government entities were approved as testing and certification labs for PPE Body Coveralls. These labs were strategically selected across different parts of India to ensure efficient testing of PPE kits across the country and to reduce the post-production timeframe involved in testing, clearance, and dispatch of the PPE kits.