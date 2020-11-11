Atmanirbhar Bharat: Piyush Goyal urges global investors to invest in India

Union minister Piyush Goyal has urged the global investors to invest in India, taking benefit of the huge domestic market, and conducive business environment in the country.

"There are large business opportunities in the country. Bold decisions are being taken to empower the businesses to think big and bold, and explore unchartered territories and businesses," Goyal said while delivering the keynote address at Conference 'India: Drivers of Change' organized by the Bank of America.

The production-linked incentives will help India in becoming strong, self-sufficient, self-reliant, and meeting our domestic needs as well as for exporting, he further added.

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) worth up to ₹2 lakh crore for 10 manufacturing sectors for next five years. The 10 key sectors that will get the benefit of production-linked incentive include automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals drugs, specialty steel, capital goods, technology products, white goods (ACs and LEDs), telecom and networking products, textiles, high efficiency solar PV modules and advanced battery cells.

"Government will do the hand-holding for these sectors over the next five years," Goyal said. He also mentioned about other initiatives for various other sectors like cluster development and logistics support

"Indian economy is coming out of the COVID-19 setback, and several datasets indicate that the country is returning back to the business," he mentioned. "The PMI index is at a high level. The Services index has also gone up. The GST collections in October were 10% more than the corresponding period of last year," he added.

"Indian exports were up by 5% in September. After a small dip in October, the exports in the first week of November have also shown 22% growth," Union minister explained.

"Start-up culture in the country has really gained pace, giving impetus to the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, and now people of India are aspiring to become job-creators rather than job-seekers," Goyal further said.

